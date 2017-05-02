UPDATE: More than 30 firefighters rush to Gunwharf flat after ‘iron is left on’

Search

More than 30 firefighters have been battling to put out a flat fire at Gunwharf Quays this afternoon.

Crews from Southsea Fire Station were called out to The Crescent at 1.40am to reports of a fire in a seventh-floor flat.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue confirmed six fire engines had been used and the fire had been cleared just before 2.50pm.

It added on Twitter that it was believed the fire had started after an iron had been left on, and the damage was confined to the one flat.

A picture was later posted showing a burnt out ironing board in the damaged flat.

Residents were evacuated safely from the building.

