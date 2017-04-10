UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision on A3(M) near Waterlooville

One person has been taken to hospital after two vehicles collided on the A3(M) near Waterlooville this morning.

Traffic England said the collision happened on the northbound route at Junction 3, and normal traffic conditions are now beginning to return to normal.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they received a call at 8.37 with a report of a collison between a car and a lorry.

One patient was treated at the scene before being taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Drivers were urged to seek alternative routes as they faced delays of up to 15 minutes.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said crews from Cosham, Horndean and Petersfield were called out, but were not required at the scene.

Highways England confirmed on Twitter that vehicles had been moved off the main road allowing traffic to reopen.