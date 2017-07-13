UPDATE: Plane in difficulty makes successful emergency landing

A PLANE has made a successful emergency landing in Southampton after reporting difficulties earlier this morning.

Firefighters from across the county had been mobilised as a precautionary measure as the drama unfolded at Southampton Airport.

The plane, owned by budget travel firm Flybe, suffered a technical issue mid-flight and was forced to land.

A spokeswoman from Southampton Airport said the plane landed safely.

She added: ‘We can confirm that an incident with an aircraft was reported on approach to the airport.

‘The airport took a precautionary measure to alert emergency services. The aircraft landed safely and the incident was stood down.’

Among the fire crews mobilised to the incident included teams from Fareham and Cosham.

They were called to standby at Southampton fire stations while their crews were rushed to cover the airport emergency.

Flybe has been approached for comment about the situation.

More details to follow.