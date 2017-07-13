UPDATE: Plane with a suspected cracked windscreen makes emergency landing

A PLANE has made a successful emergency landing in Southampton after it suffered a suspected cracked windscreen mid-flight.

Firefighters from across the county had been mobilised as a precautionary measure as the drama unfolded at Southampton Airport this morning.

The plane, owned by budget travel firm Flybe, made a successful landing.

A spokeswoman for the company has since confirmed that there was no damage to the plane’s windscreen but that a decision had been taken to land the jet in the interests of passenger safety.

She said: ‘Flybe can confirm that the flight landed safely without incident at Southampton this morning with a suspected cracked windscreen.

‘The captain took the necessary action and, as a usual precautionary measure, the airport put its emergency vehicles on standby.

‘The safety of its passengers and crew is the airline’s number one priority and Flybe apologises for any inconvenience experienced.’

A spokeswoman from Southampton Airport said the incident was reported ‘on approach’ and confirmed the situation had been classified as an ‘emergency landing’.

She said: ‘The airport took a precautionary measure to alert emergency services. The aircraft landed safely and the incident was stood down.’

Among the fire crews mobilised to the incident included teams from Fareham and Cosham.

They were called to standby at Southampton fire stations while their crews were rushed to cover the airport emergency.