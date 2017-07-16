UPDATE: Police confirm person has died after being hit by train as Havant to Barnham lines reopen

A PERSON died after being hit by a train, police have said.

British Transport Police confirmed the person died this morning.

Rail lines between Havant and Barnham had been blocked following the incident but have now reopened.

A police statement said: 'A person has sadly died after they were struck by a train near Fishbourne Road in Chichester.

'Officers from BTP were called to the location shortly before 10.30am this morning and attended alongside paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

'Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

'This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.'

Southern said on Twitter the person was hit by a train, shortly after posting to say there was a trespasser on the line.

A later statement on the operator's website said: 'The line was closed and the power was switched off to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

'Although all lines are open now, minor delays and alterations are expected while we recover service to normal.'