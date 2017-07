POLICE have found a body during the search for a missing man.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed a body has been discovered in the search for 28-year-old Anthony Bessey.

He was last seen at his Beresford Close home in Waterlooville on Sunday night.

In a statement released online, police say the man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

While formal identification procedures are ongoing, police have said the death is not being treated as suspicious.