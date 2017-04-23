UPDATE: Road closed as firefighters probe blaze at The Hard

ROADS are closed while firefighters investigate a fire in Portsmouth.

Eight crews were called to the blaze at the Britannia chip shop in The Hard at 7.30pm.

Firefighters tackling a blaze at The Hard in Portsmouth Picture: Malcolm Wells

Eyewitnesses said smoke could be seen coming from flats above the chippy.

Emergency services closed the road at the bottom of Queen Street, while investigating the fire.

The road is expected to stay closed until later tonight.

Firefighters using the aerial ladder platform were seen checking neighbouring roofs.

Firefighters from Southsea, Cosham, Fareham and Portchester are involved.