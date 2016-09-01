UPDATE: Road reopens after firefighters tackle major blaze in Waterlooville

A main road in Waterlooville was reopened this morning after firefighters fought a major blaze.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to London Road at around 2.30am after fire started in a derelict farmhouse.

Four appliances from Waterlooville and Cosham were at the scene of the fire in Waite End Farm, which was extensively damaged.

A section of London Road between Waterlooville was closed.

It had been expected that the road would remain shut between Mill Road and Rockville Drive for several hours this morning, but police were able to reopen it by 8am.

Graham Richmond has lived next door to the derelict building for the past two years and said he woke to find the house alight and some young people making the 999 call.

He said fire crews deployed BA (breathing aparatus) teams to search for people insie he building and described the house as ‘an absolute maze’.

‘It’s been empty for a while but a lot of people go in there to sleep or youngsters,’ he said.

‘We share a driveway with the house. I was concerned because we are next door and if there were any gas cylinders inside... but we didn’t have to leave the house at any point.’

Mr Richmond said the house is possibly the oldest building in Waterlooville at more than 200 years old.

Pictures by Malcom Wells