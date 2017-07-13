Search

UPDATE: Room ‘completely destroyed’ as firefighters battle blaze in Eastney

The derelict base off Fort Cumberland Road. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters battled to put out a blaze in Eastney this afternoon after smoke was spotted billowing into the sky.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue confirmed two appliances from Southsea had been called to a single-storey building off Fort Cumberland Road, near Fraser Range, shortly after 1.45pm.

The crews used breathing apparatus and high pressure jets to stop the fire spreading.

A spokesman confirmed a room had been ‘completely destroyed’ but no-one had been injured.

In April The News reported how youths had been caught starting fires near the derelict ex-navy training centre.

Southsea Fire Station watch manager Jamie Wren said multiple incidents had led to the station upping the number of firefighters who attend call-outs.

