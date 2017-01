POLICE were called to a three vehicle collision involving a motorbike on the M27 this morning.

The incident took place eastbound, near to junction 12, just before the M275 slip road.

Police were called to the scene at 9.22am.

A motorbike, a Peugeout 206 and Nissan Note were involved in the accident.

One lane was blocked causing delays on the road.

South Central Ambulance Service were also called, although it is unclear whether anyone was injured.

Lanes were reopened at 10am.