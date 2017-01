Drivers faced delays on the A3 this morning after a collision near Petersfield.

Traffic was slow northbound after the incident at about 7.20am at the A272 turning at Winchester Road and Bedford Road.

According to traffic information service ROMANSE vehicles were queueing back to Chalton Lane.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said a van and a car had been involved and were moved onto the hard shoulder waiting to be recovered.

No injuries have been reported.