There were delays on a Portsmouth road this afternoon after a collision involving three cars.

Traffic was queueing on Burrfields Road after an incident near the bridge, Portsmouth City Council’s roads team posted on Twitter.

They added that emergency vehicles were in attendance.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said police were called at about 2.30pm to a collision involving a Volkswagen, Ford and Toyota.

All three cars have now been cleared from the road.