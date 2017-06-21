UPDATE: Two injured after five-vehicle collision on A27

Drivers face long delays on the A27 this afternoon after five vehicles were involved in a crash.

The westbound route is closed between the A3023 Langstone roundabout and the A3M at Farlington.

Traffic information service ROMANSE has also said one lane is shut on the eastbound route at the Langstone roundabout.

Delays go back as far as the A259 Havant Road in Emsworth.

South Central Ambulance Service said it was called at 12.03pm, and sent out a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance.

Two patients were treated for minor injuries.

One has been taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital, with the second telling ambulance staff that they would make their own way to hospital.

A Hampshire Police spokeswoman said the collision was reported at 12.01pm, and the vehicles have been recovered from the road.

Stagecoach South has said the 700 service is not serving Solent Road due to the incident, and passengers travelling towards Portsmouth should go to the bus station.