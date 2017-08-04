UPDATE: What we know about the laundrette fire

Have your say

A FIRE at a laundrette in Southsea broke out earlier this afternoon.

Fire crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester were dispatched to the blaze in Osborne Road, which was started by one of the tumble driers.

A fire in the Laundrycare launderette in Osborne Road, Southsea Friday, August 4, 2017

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire & Rescue said: ‘The call came in at 4.29pm.

‘Crews went in with breathing apparatus and a jet hose, and the fire was put out.

‘Although the fire was contained, the smoke did spread into the nearby flats – but we don’t believe anyone was seriously injured during the fire itself.’

An ambulance was on the scene, but it is currently unknown how many people they attended to on the scene.

The fire has been extinguished and traffic is flowing smoothly through the street.