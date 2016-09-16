UPDATE: Woman driver killed in A3 crash

A WOMAN was killed in an early-morning crash on the A3

The crash happened in the early hours of today on the southbound section of the road at the Burtion slip road near Petersfield.

Police said it was a fatal single-vehicle colision. Reports said that the woman’s car had crossed the central reservation.

The road was closed between the A272 and the A3M for several hours and diversions put in place.

Police said just before 7am that the road had reopened in time for the rush hour this morning.