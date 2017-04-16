UPDATED: Firefighters rescue woman after blaze in Portsmouth house - and ‘brave’ passer-by saves her dog

A WOMAN and her pet dog were rescued from a burning home in Portsmouth this lunch time.

The fire broke out on the first floor of an end-of-terrace home in Goldsmith Avenue, opposite the Tesco Express near Fratton Park, at about midday.

Two crews of firefighters from Southsea were called and the fire service said they rescued an elderly woman from the house. The woman has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham suffering from smoke inhalation.

A fire service spokeswoman also said that a passer-by rescued a dog, and added that they ‘had been very brave’.

Police closed the road while the firefighters worked at the house, and the fire was out at 1.10pm.

The cause is being investigated.