Updated Met Office alert warns snow is set to fall on Portsmouth

The Met Office has updated its warning for snow and ice as the country prepares for more wintry weather later this week.

Forecasters have reissued a weather warning for the south east region, saying that they now believe that snow will fall on Portsmouth, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight as well as other parts of the region on Thursday.

The weather warning is valid from 10am to 9pm on Thursday.

Forecasters said rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK may turn into snow, with a chance of disruption to road, rail and air services.

The Met Office has also warned of interruptions to power supplies.

Yesterday forecasters warned that snow was likely to be seen across the country this week.