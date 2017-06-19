UPDATES: Truck topples over and crushes car on Portsmouth street

A lorry has crushed a car after toppling over in Portsmouth.

The Hippo truck collapsed near the junction of Abbeydore Road and Kingsland Close in Paulsgrove, blocking the road.

The truck was trying to pick up a pile of rubble from the pavement when it fell shortly before 1.30pm.

The crane knocked down part of a garden fence and the back of the truck toppled onto the front of a Honda Jazz car.

90-year-old Rhoda Joseph lives in the house with the damaged fence.

Her granddaughter Sarah Mooney, who lives further along the road, said: ‘We heard this loud noise and thought it was a normal sound from a bin lorry.

‘It looks like it was trying to lift the rubble but we’re waiting to find out more.’

Their neighbour Dariusz, 27, heard the noise and went outside to find his car had been damaged by the lorry.

He said: ‘I heard this massive bang, and it sounded like it was coming from next to my car.

‘I came out and saw what happened. It was my first car as well, I guess you just have to make the best of it.’

Police confirmed the car, which was parked, was empty at the time and no injuries had been reported.

Eyewitness Victor Chatwin, who lives nearby, said: ‘It’s completely blocked the road. It looks like it has flattened the front of a car.’

Traffic was being diverted while road closures were in place.

Hippo has been contacted for comment.