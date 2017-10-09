Van fire not suspicious

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a van fire in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A spokesperson for Cosham fire station said: ‘We were called at 4.15am to a van fire in Old London Road, Hilsea.

‘There were two vans parked up and one van was on fire when we arrived and affected another van close by.’

The crew used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to get the fire under control.

The blaze is not being treated as suspicious.