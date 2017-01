FIREFIGHTERS were called to a recreation park after children’s play equipment was deliberately set alight.

A crew from Havant fire station attended the incident on Somborne Drive in Leigh Park at around 10pm last night.

Rubbish had been piled into the centre of a whirligig and then torched.

The crew were able to extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes and the roundabout was partially damaged, but it did not spread to any other equipment.

No-one was injured.