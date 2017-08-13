Vegan festival returns to Portsmouth

Have your say

Portsmouth Vegan Festival is back on September 17 at the Guildhall.

There will be 100 stalls spread across two floors including 10 world food caterers, a huge range of beauty and skincare products, and crafts as well as informative and interactive talks, workshops, inspirational cookery demos, yoga classes and lots of free samples.

Entry is £3 payable on the door or £13 for VIP tickets in advance from the veganeventsuk@gmail.com to include fast track entry and a goody bag full of vegan products.

To book a stall, sponsor or find out more information email veganeventsuk@gmail.com