Victorious and Mutiny festivals bag in the running for top industry awards

PORTSMOUTH’S two biggest music events have been nominated in the Oscars of the festival world.

Both Victorious and Mutiny are in the running for a gong at the UK Festival Awards later this year.

Revellers at Mutiny Festival. Picture by Paul Windsor

The prestigious awards honour events across the country that deserve a moment in the spotlight and are voted for by the public.

Victorious, which celebrated its sixth year this summer, has bagged three nominations in the Best Major Festival, Best Metropolitan Festival and in the Best Family Festival category.

Dance music-based Mutiny – which secured world-famous rap artist 50 Cent for its fourth year – will go head-to-head with Victorious in the Metropolitan category and is also nominated for Best Medium-Sized Festival.

More than 180,000 people attended the two festivals and now the people of Portsmouth have the chance to get the events on to the final shortlist.

James Ralls, one of the organisers of Victorious, said: ‘It is great to get the three nominations as it shows that the festival is becoming more well-known and appreciated each year.

‘The nomination for the family festival means so much as there are so many local businesses involved in making Victorious happen. Portsmouth plays a big role in its success with 40 per cent of guests coming from the city. We’d love it if the people of Portsmouth got behind us and voted to get us to the final. It would of course be even better if we managed to get our hands on the prize.’

Victorious has twice been nominated for the Best Major Festival (40,000+ capacity) in the past and a bigger event is set in stone for next year after it was sold to the UK’s second largest festival operator, Global Entertainment.

Luke Betts, organiser of Mutiny, said: ‘I’m shocked we got nominated as we didn’t apply but it’s fantastic news to hear.’

Mutiny was previously nominated for Best Festival in the industry awards last year.

Luke added: ‘We are always looking to bring bigger events to the city every year, this festival started with humble beginnings in a field and this year we had one of the biggest rappers in the world headlining which was quite a coup. The more events are well received, the better.’

‘We are just happy to be a cog in the city’s cultural machine.

‘We’d love the city to get the UK City of Culture title in the future as it really does deserve it.’

The two organisers are good friends and team up to hold Portsmouth Oktoberfest and wished each other good luck in each other’s bid to make the shortlist.

Winners will be announced in London on November 30. Head to festivalawards.com to vote.