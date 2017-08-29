Victorious Festival organiser praises work of waste firms following swift Common clean-up

A FESTIVAL organiser commended the work of those who worked around the clock to keep its site spotless.

James Ralls, one of the organisers of the wildly-successful Victorious Festival in Southsea, praised the waste management companies who dedicated their weekend to keeping the Common tidy.

A Colas worker tidying the Victorious site. Behind him is one of the 300 bins supplied by Fareham firm TJ Waste and Recycling. Picture: Neil Marshall

Firms TJ Waste and Recycling and Colas are still working at the site, following a spectacle which drew crowds of more than 150,000.

Speaking after much of the site was left spotless just one day into the clean-up, Mr Ralls said: ‘The efforts of the waste management services here during and after the festival have been amazing.

‘We have worked with TJ Waste for years now across various events and the way they have worked with Colas to keep Victorious clean is exceptional.’

Waste manager of Fareham-based TJ Waste and Recycling, Peter Shardlow, said: ‘We provided 300 wheelie bins for Victorious Festival, took away all the litter collected by Colas and had 10 permanent staff working on-site, around the clock, each day.

‘We have a very good relationship with both the festival organisers and Colas – so the clean-up operation really has been a well-oiled machine.

‘We want to continue to be involved with the festival in the coming years – we’re a local company and we want to work at the heart of these great local events.’

The praise comes after city council leader Donna Jones commended Colas yesterday.