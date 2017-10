A LIFE-sized video of an African drummer will be part of an arts festival.

Artists Spencer and Wilson created the contemporary video installation Spearman, depicting a West African musician and the vibrant arts and culture of Gambia.

The work is part of the Container Project, which is being held for Portsmouth’s Journeys Festival International. The video can be seen outside Portsmouth Cathedral, on High Street, from tomorrow until October 25 between midday and 2pm and 4pm and 6pm.