Visitors spooked at launch of fright house in Gunwharf

Have your say

DARK corners, creepy characters and terrifying sounds scared visitors to a Halloween-themed attraction.

Torment opened tonight at Gunwharf Quays giving people brave enough to face the 7,000sq ft walk-through a real fright.

Pictures by: Torment

Decorated like a haunted Victorian manor house the event features live actors, custom-built scenery and special effects.

It launched today giving people a thrill and many spooks. It was organised by Wave 105 and multi award-winning immersive event specialists, Secrets Beneath.

Keith Penny, enterprise and events director at Wave 105, said: ‘Wave 105 has spent several years turning our vision for a major new Halloween event into reality.

‘We’re thrilled to have secured a partnership with Secrets Beneath, who have years of experience in producing the very best immersive attractions, and of course Gunwharf Quays, which as the south’s premium retail and leisure outlet, represents the perfect location for us.’