Visitors to Waterlooville festival donate cash for victims of Grenfell Tower fire

NEARLY £500 was raised by concert goers for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Visitors to Waterlooville Music Festival donated £480 towards the appeal following the horrific blaze in the early hours of Wednesday.

Chris Gadd, from the festival, said: ‘Every evening at the festival we have a raffle. Like everybody in the country, we have seen the horrifying events unfold in London and it just seemed right to donate our raffle money, supplemented by a collection at the door, to the appeal.’

The money will be sent to St Clement’s in North Kensington which is organising an appeal.