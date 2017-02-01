Volunteers needed for Gosport Heritage Open Days

PEOPLE are being encouraged to help ensure the success of a popular heritage event.

Gosport Heritage Open Days is making a return later this year.

But people are being asked to help take a leading role in the events planned.

The days are rated as the seventh most popular in the country, with 60 events held last year. This year the annual event is set to span from Thursday, September 7 to Sunday, September 10.

Volunteers for all areas are needed including leading or assisting with guided tours of buildings, and with guided walks.

People are also needed to help produce blogs or videos of heritage stories, and to research interesting historical information and material.

Terry Rhodes, chair of Gosport Heritage Days, said: ‘Our Heritage Open Days go from strength to strength in Gosport. However, we need more people to make the events happen as there is plenty for all ages, interests and abilities to enjoy.’

Email info@gosportheritage.co.uk