Volunteers needed to help take Drayton residents shopping

A GROUP that helps people with their shopping is in need of more volunteers.
The Drayton and Farlington Action Group is seeking volunteers for its Drop n Shop service.
They will have training provided and need to be available some Tuesday and Thursday mornings on a rota.
The members pick up a minibus and then collect passengers from their homes and take them to Sainsbury’s in Farlington.
They then take them home and help deliver their bags to their kitchens.
Visit draytonandfarlington.com.
