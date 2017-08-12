Volunteers needed to help take Drayton residents shopping

Have your say

A GROUP that helps people with their shopping is in need of more volunteers.

The Drayton and Farlington Action Group is seeking volunteers for its Drop n Shop service.

They will have training provided and need to be available some Tuesday and Thursday mornings on a rota.

The members pick up a minibus and then collect passengers from their homes and take them to Sainsbury’s in Farlington.

They then take them home and help deliver their bags to their kitchens.

Visit draytonandfarlington.com.