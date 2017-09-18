Volunteers take on a clean up at the beach

Have your say

MORE than 50 people took part in a clean up of a section of foreshore.

As part of the Marine Conservation Society’s Beachwatch Survey, the Portchester Civic Society recorded everything they collected from a 100-metre section of the shore at the bottom of Wicor Mill Lane.

Committee member Paul Woodman said: ‘We were pleased to note less plastic rubbish was found this year but there was a lot of broken glass collected.’

After completing the 100-metre stretch, many of the volunteers went on to clean more of the beach and collected 220 bags of rubbish weighing a total of over 100kg.

Paul added: ‘Last year our odd find of the day was a chandelier.’