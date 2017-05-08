Volunteers wanted for Fareport Talking News

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help a group which records news for visually-impaired people.

The Fareport Talking News records daily news for its listeners, but is in need of more people to help.

Recording technician Suzie Lyczywek said she really enjoyed being a volunteer.

‘I just love it, it is one of the best things I have done in my life,’ she said.

‘It gives me a warm feeling helping to record local news, information and entertainment programmes that our audience, who have difficulty reading the printed word, can listen to at home.’

As well as four more volunteers the group, which covers Fareham and Gosport, is looking for two recording technicians and two editors.

Editor Dee Batu said: ‘I love working for Fareport Talking New and I love editing, particularly when I’m choosing my features. I usually have specific listeners in mind hoping that they will enjoy them.’

For more information visit talkingnews-fareport.org.uk.