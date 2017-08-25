Warburtons donate food for Portsmouth City Council breakfast club project

Have your say

MORE than 1,000 breakfast food items were donated to a council for breakfast clubs it has been hosting this summer.

Warbutons donated the 1,200 food products to Portsmouth City Council to help deliver its Summer Food and Fun project to tackle holiday hunger.

Led by the council’s housing team, the project has seen breakfast clubs hosted at youth clubs and adventure playgrounds to ensure families have a nutritious breakfast during the school break.

It is expected to help at least 300 children per site.

Brett Warburton, executive director at Warburtons, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to support the project. As a family business, we place a high value on family and strive to support our communities.’

Councillor Jennie Brent, the council’s cabinet member for property and housing, added: ‘The summer holidays can be a difficult time for many families on a low income.

‘The project is such a blessing to these families, and ensures that children receive all the nutrition they require.

‘I want to say a massive thank you to Warburtons.’