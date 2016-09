FIREFIGHTERS are warning people to be careful how they dump their used barbecues after a blaze wrecked a bin.

The incident took place in St Edwards Road, Gosport, yesterday morning, at 9am.

A crew from Gosport Fire Station was called to extinguish a blazing wheelie bin.

The fire was sparked by the smoldering remnants of a disposable barbecue, a spokesman said.

Nobody was hurt.