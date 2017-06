PORTSMOUTH could see torrential rain this morning with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning.

The warning is for the south east as a band of heavy, thundery showers is expected to hit the area before lunchtime.

On their website, the warning said: ‘Some places will miss the showers but where they do occur there is potential for heavy downpours producing sudden localised flooding of homes and businesses and disruption to power supplies from lightning strikes.’