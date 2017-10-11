Warning issued after 12-year-old girl is assaulted by man in Gosport

EXTRA police patrols are being brought in after a man grabbed a Gosport schoolgirl.

It happened between 8am and 8,15am this morning and Bay House School has issued a warning to students and parents.

The 12-year-old girl was walking through an alleyway off Weymouth Avenue leading to Eastbourne Avenue when she a man grabbed her arm and assaulted her.

She struggled free and ran off.

The man was white, in his early 40s and muscular. He was about 6ft with short, blond greasy hair and wore a dark blue hoodie.

Bay House School sent a letter out from the headship team to parents today.

The letter read: ‘Please be extra vigilant about keeping yourself safe, please have the additional safety measures in place of either of being in a pair or a group on your way to and from school, or keeping to the main roads.

‘The police have asked us to share this message with you so you can discuss at home with your child. We will also reiterate the message in school.

‘Incidents like these happen sometimes and are helpful reminders for us all to think about how we can keep ourselves safe at all times. The police are clear there is no need for the community to be fearful, or for this to create any unhelpful or unnecessary drama.’

As well as an investigation into the incident extra police patrols are being carried out in the area.

Anyone who saw anything or anyone suspicious in the area around the time of the incident can contact the Eastern Investigation Team on 101 quoting 44170394329.