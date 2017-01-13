Warning to be careful along coastal footpaths

PEOPLE have been asked to be cautious along coastal paths after severe flood warnings were issued for Suffolk and Essex.

Thousands of people are being evacuated from their homes due to flooding risks but Southsea has escaped any warnings by the Environment Agency.

Police have started to evacuate people living in Jaywick, Essex, and soldiers have been deployed to Skegness on the Lincolnshire coast where about 3,000 residents have been urged to leave their homes or move upstairs.

The warnings have been issued for Suffolk and Essex and residents have been told they should be prepared for large waves and possible flooding.

Although no warnings have been made for Southsea or other coastal areas in Gosport and Hayling Island, the Environment Agency has warned people to be careful.

Mark Douch, from the agency, said: ‘During this period of adverse weather, I urge people to remember to take extreme care when walking along coastal paths and promenades.

‘Flooding of low lying coastal roads is also possible and people should avoid driving through flood water - just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.’