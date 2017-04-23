WATCH: Blaze destroys large area of field

A WARNING has gone out after a blaze ravaged a large stretch of grassland over the weekend.

About a dozen firefighters were called to tackle the fire, which swept through a five-acre field on Hayling Island on Saturday afternoon.

It took officers almost two hours to get the fire, off Sinah Lane, under control.

Two fire crews from Hayling Island were alerted to the emergency at about 3.45pm.

They were supported by teams from Fareham and Havant in Land Rovers.

Firefighters fought the blaze using two high-pressure water hoses and six beaters to quell the flames.

A spokeswoman from the service said the cause of the fire was a mystery.

The emergency comes just days after Hampshire Fire and Rescue issued a warning to the public about lighting fires in heathland areas.

It follows a series of blazes across the county, with 39 heathland fires being reported during the Easter break.

A spokesman for the fire service said: ‘Fires can cause devastating damage to woodland, wildlife and property, but more importantly they also put lives at risk.

‘Many blazes are caused by carelessly discarded cigarettes. Do not dispose of cigarettes in the countryside. Dispose of smoking materials properly.’

The service is also urging people not to dump glass bottles which can magnify heat from the sun and spark a fire.