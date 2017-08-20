WATCH: Car enthusiasts flock to Guildhall Square to see classic vehicles

FROM sports cars to 1920s classics, there was something for everyone at a car show in Portsmouth.

Guildhall Square was taken over by a range of vehicles as owners from across the country attended the Clocktower Classic Cars event.

Held yesterday, it has grown in size and this year featured live music and a vintage market for the first time.

Doug Evans, from Southsea, was at the show with his son Ethan and grandson Billy.

They have attended the past two events and like seeing the different vehicles on display.

Doug, 74, said: ‘I got Ethan into cars when he was young and he has passed his passion and enthusiasm on to Billy so it is nice we can do this as a family.

A 1929 Model A Ford Coupe. The car has been owned by George Langton since 1961 and is used on a daily basis. Car was awarded the "Best Car at Show" award. Picture: Neil Marshall (171036-54)

‘The music and market is a good addition but for me, it is all about the cars.’

Twelve-year-old Billy added: ‘I liked learning about the cars from the owners and seeing how many different kinds there were.’

Car enthusiasts Bob and Joan Green, from Purbrook, praised the event.

Bob said: ‘It is wonderful. These sort of shows are always good and we love walking around them.’

Visitors usually range from people who really love their cars to families wanting to learn more so it’s really good. Craig Paterson

Co-organiser Craig Paterson said: ‘This is the third time we have held this event and it has expanded every year.

‘We have more vehicles on show, three stages with live music and the vintage market inside Guildhall which has been very popular.

‘Visitors usually range from people who really love their cars to families wanting to learn more so it’s really good.’

Anne Burrill has helped with marketing the event and said it was great to see so many people attend.

Free From Gravity playing on the bandstand Picture: Neil Marshall (171036-10)

‘We had people from across the country bringing their cars and wanting to have them on display,’ she said.

‘It has taken nine months to plan this so it is good that it’s finally here.

‘People have looked to be enjoying themselves listening to the music and seeing the market so I’m glad we could offer that alongside the cars.’