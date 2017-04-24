WATCH: Car hits bike and smashes into building near Fratton Park

Emergency services have been called to a collision near Fratton Park this afternoon.
The incident happened near the junction between Dickinson Road and Fratton Way.
A Hampshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said they were called at 2.10pm to a collision involving a car which had gone into a building.
The vehicle is also believed to have hit a bicycle.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said police received a report at 2.10pm about a two-vehicle collision on Dickinson Road, involving a Vauxhall car and a cyclist.
She added that some damage had been caused to a building.
No people were injured.
