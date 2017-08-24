WATCH: Cricketers play match - in the middle of the Solent!

Have your say

It was not so much a sticky wicket as a soggy one....

The annual cricket match played on a sandbank in the middle of the Solent took place today.

A batsman strikes out at Bramble Bank

And with a nod to the latest innovation, the players used a pink ball

Each year since the 1950s, teams from sland Sailing Club and the Royal Southern Yacht Club have competed on Bramble Bank when a low-water spring tide gives enough exposed sand to create a pitch.

This year the Royal Southern Yacht Club triumphed in fierce but friendly contest.

Winning captain Mark Thomson said: 'We look very carefully when we pick a low tide, but the bank varies from year to year with the movement of sand in the Solent.

'We have an enormous bank this year - it is the size of three or four football pitches.'