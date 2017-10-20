Watch dramatic footage of huge car fire in Southsea

Have your say

THIS dramatic car fire in Southsea was caught on camera.

It happened at 2am in Castle Road, last weekend. Local business owner Monica Barros, 23, watched as the fire took hold.

‘I was just having a cigarette as I setting up my shop for the next day when my partner started screaming “come here and see this”.

’I thought it was a fight so I didn’t hurry but then he said “call the fire brigade”.

‘At first I didn’t know what was going on, the fire was so small and then went up so quickly. I was scared that it was going to explode.’

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service sent a fire engine to the scene though by the time they arrived the car was ‘fully lit’.

Nearby resident Ross Quency, 18,added: ‘I heard a big bang and looked out of my window. All I could see was smoke and flames.‘

The footage was taken by YouTube user Dissco McDissco.