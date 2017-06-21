WATCH: Dramatic moment lorry tips over and crushes car on Portsmouth road

This dramatic video shows the moment a lorry tipped over and crushed the front of a car in Portsmouth.

The Hippo truck collapsed near the junction of Abbeydore Road and Kingsland Close in Paulsgrove on Monday afternoon.

The footage, captured, by resident Trevor Turner and posted on Facebook, shows the lorry trying to pick up a pile of rubble from the side of the road.

But as the lorry’s crane lifts the pile into the air, it becomes caught in a tree and causes the vehicles to fall over onto its side.

The crane also knocked down part of a garden fence.

Police confirmed the Honda Jazz car, which was parked, was empty at the time and no injuries were reported.

Road closures were in place while the vehicles were recovered.