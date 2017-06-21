Search

WATCH: Dramatic moment lorry tips over and crushes car on Portsmouth road

editorial image
Pryzm

POLL: Police object to Pryzm selling alcohol until 3am during week – what do you think?

For today, the Met Office says Portsmouth will experience highs of 26C. However, rain may be on the way tomorrow

FORECAST: Highs of 26C ahead of inbound cooler spell and possible Thursday showers

0
Have your say

This dramatic video shows the moment a lorry tipped over and crushed the front of a car in Portsmouth.

The Hippo truck collapsed near the junction of Abbeydore Road and Kingsland Close in Paulsgrove on Monday afternoon.

The footage, captured, by resident Trevor Turner and posted on Facebook, shows the lorry trying to pick up a pile of rubble from the side of the road.

But as the lorry’s crane lifts the pile into the air, it becomes caught in a tree and causes the vehicles to fall over onto its side.

The crane also knocked down part of a garden fence.

Police confirmed the Honda Jazz car, which was parked, was empty at the time and no injuries were reported.

Road closures were in place while the vehicles were recovered.

Back to the top of the page