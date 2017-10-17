WATCH: Dramatic RNLI rescue on Portsmouth mudflats to be shown on BBC show

Dramatic footage of RNLI rescuers wading across mudflats off Portsmouth to reach a stranded mother and child is to be shown on a hit BBC programme tonight.

Episode ten of the series Saving Lives at Sea, which broadcasts on BBC at 8pm tonight, will feature RNLI volunteers wading out on an exhausting mission to reach a stranded group of kayakers in Langstone Harbour in June.

After a gruelling trek through the sticky mud Pete Slidel and Neal Chadwick had to assess the cold casualties - a mother and her nine-year-old daughter - and drag them back to the safety of the shore.

Pete and Neal are the latest RNLI volunteers to be featured in the 12-part documentary series - also available on the BBC i-Player - which shows rescues carried out by the charity’s lifeboat crews and lifeguards around the UK and Ireland.

Portsmouth RNLI will feature again in episode 12 on Tuesday 31st October, when first aiders Brittany Jones and Kim Dugan have to treat a propeller injury after a sailing dinghy capsizes.

The charity hope that the programmes will help with recruitment at its busy base at Eastney - last year Portsmouth RNLI lifeboat was the 5th busiest lifeboat station in the UK with 111 service launches, rescuing 125 people and saving 35 lives

Spokesman Aaron Gent said: ‘The RNLI has many roles and Portsmouth lifeboat station is always looking for new volunteers. Whether you would like to join the crew, help with our local fundraising or join our events team, then we would love to hear from you.

‘We have regular training sessions on Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings at the lifeboat station on Ferry Road, Eastney, and all visitors are welcome.’

People are also welcomed to attend the Portsmouth RNLI fundraising ‘Fish Supper in the clouds’ at the Spinnaker tower on Sunday October 29 at 7pm.

Tickets cost £15 are available from the lifeboat station, by contacting the RNLI on (023) 92 814 811 or emailing portsmouth@rnli.org.uk.