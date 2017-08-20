WATCH: Emergency! 999 day brings out big crowds to see services’ work

Have your say

THE emergency services showed off their skills at a 999 Awareness Day.

Hayling Community First Responders organised its third event, which saw police, ambulance and fire crews put on displays to show how they work together during an incident.

Organiser Richard Coates said: ‘People could see the emergency services, go and talk to them and understand how they operate.’

Once families had watched the live demonstrations, they were encouraged to visit the Scas and Red Cross stands to learn first aid.

Mayor Cllr Elaine Shimbart presented a donation of fire service equipment on behalf of Angus Fire to the A7T Adventures Dakur Challenge, who will take the equipment and a Saxon fire engine to Gambia to be donated to a rural fire department.

The mayor said: ‘It was a brilliant day and a very good event.

One of the demonstrations begins with a car fire Picture: Ian Hargreaves (171084-1)

‘We enjoyed seeing the rescue event on the water with a staged attempted hijacking of the Hayling ferry and all the emergency services attending and helping out.’

The Duraline fire hose being sent to Gambia is of the same quality as supplied to the UK’s newest aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The mayor added: ‘It’s a good insight for the public and we talked to all the emergency services and it was really interesting.’

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance was at the event along with St John Ambulance, Havant Police Caders and the King Alfred Royal Navy Reserve.

Enjoying the day are (l-r) Katie, Josh, and Jack Dwyer from Wokingham with Emily Green and Bella Grundelingh from Hayling Island with PC Laura Rogers Picture: Ian Hargreaves (171084-1)

As part of the festivities, a spitfire flew past at 1,000ft courtesy of Boultbee Academy, Denmead brass band played a variety of British classics and Jess Fitzjohn sang during the finale ceremony.

Sarah Griffiths, has been a Hayling Community First Responder for three years.

She said: ‘I have been helping to organise this 999 Awareness Day for the public to see what the emergency services actually do.

‘It is slightly smaller this year but seemed to be well attended.’