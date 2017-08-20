WATCH: Families have fun at annual summer fair in Waterlooville

Have your say

LIVE performances, animals, fairground rides and stalls were enjoyed by families at a summer fair.

Hundreds of people went to Jubilee Park for the annual Waterlooville Summer Fair.

Debbie Pickering (purple dress) from Mums' Club Waterlooville and Cowplain with her children Fraser (age 4) and Wendy (age 3), and sister Emma, who was visiting from Wigan Picture: Neil Marshall (171037-84)

Put on by volunteers, the event has grown over the years and is popular with the residents.

Mum-of-two Lisa Richards, from Waterlooville, took her daughter Milly, four, and son Jackson, two.

The children enjoyed seeing the rabbits and the samba band.

Lisa, 31, said: ‘It has been a really good afternoon. There is lots to see and do and it is such a big space we can sit down and enjoy a picnic too.

‘This is the first time we have been and I am impressed.’

Milly added: ‘The rabbits were nice and I liked the dancers.’

The main arena had performances from the Big Noise Samba Band, Cosham Community Choir and Fit n Funky dance group.

Families also enjoyed bungee trampolining, horse and carriage rides, a petting zoo, classic cars, laser quest and circus skills.

Horse and carriage ride Picture: Neil Marshall (171037-144)

James and Dawn Thompson, from Cowplain, took their seven-year-old daughter Emily.

Dawn said: ‘We have really enjoyed today. I like that there is so much for the kids to see and do.

‘Having nice weather helped a lot so it has been a good day.’

The event was organised by the Waterlooville Events Team, which is made up of volunteers.

Chairman Jackie Buckley said she was pleased with how it went.

‘Every year it has grown in size which is fantastic,’ she said.

‘The more volunteers we have, the more we can do and it is great to see so many families enjoying themselves.’