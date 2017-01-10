WATCH: Family raises hundreds for charity after epic Mariah Carey-themed Christmas lights display

A family who built an epic Christmas lights display to the music of Mariah Carey in their front garden have raised nearly £300 to support neonatal care in the UK.

Barry Behan, from Waterlooville, filled his garden with more than 16,000 individual LED lights to create his own winter wonderland.

The father-of-four spent a year planning the festive display, which also featured Carey’s hit All I Want For Christmas Is You as backing music.

The display was kept up during the Christmas period, and a video of the lights was viewed thousands of times on The News’ website as well as on national newspaper sites including the Daily Mail.

People who came to view the hour-long show were also encouraged to donate any loose change to Ickle Pickles, which raises money to support neonatal care.

The charity helps to buy specialist equipment such as incubators and ventilators, improve neonatal units, raise awareness about neonatal care and help support families and friends of babies treated in neonatal units.

A final total of £292 was raised for the charity.

Speaking to The News, Barry said: ‘The show was a great success and we was overwhelmed by all the support from everyone.

‘We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who took the time to view the show and donate to the Ickle Pickles.’

The display also included a replica lit up Christmas tree and a model of Olaf the snowman from Disney film Frozen.

Most of the lights were sourced using bidding website Ebay.

Last month Barry told The News that he was planning to put together another lights display in time for Christmas in 2017.