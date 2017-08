Have your say

A FIRE has started at a laundrette in Southsea.

Two fire crews from Southsea Fire Station have been dispatched to the blaze.

A fire in the Laundrycare launderette in Osborne Road, Southsea Friday, August 4, 2017

Car drivers are advised to avoid the surrounding area if at all possible.

It is currently unknown what caused the fire, or if anybody has been injured.

More to follow.