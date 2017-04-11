WATCH: Firefighters battle house blaze in Gosport street

Firefighters battled a blaze on a Gosport street this morning.

Photos sent in by a reader show firefighters at a house in Albemarle Avenue, near Elson, where smoke was spotted coming from one of the buildings.

Local residents have been gathering to watch as black smoke was seen rising into the sky.

A spokesman at Gosport Fire Station said the crew were called out at about 11.15am, and on arrival to the house concerned saw a ‘severe fire’ had begun to take hold of the conservatory and shed.

Firefighters use equipment including hose reels to control the fire before it could fully spread to the house.

A fire investigation is underway to find out what caused the blaze, although it was not thought to be suspicious.

Video courtesy of James Pearce