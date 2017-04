Firefighters have been battling a blaze on a Gosport street this morning.

Photos sent in by a reader show firefighters at a house in Albemarle Avenue, near Elson, where smoke was spotted coming from one of the buildings.

Local residents have been gathering to watch as black smoke was seen rising into the sky.

A spokesman at Gosport Fire Station confirmed firefighters were attending an ongoing incident in the road, but could not give any more details.

Video courtesy of James Pearce