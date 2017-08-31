WATCH: Floral tributes to Diana on 20th anniversary of her death

Tributes have been paid to the "truly extraordinary" Diana, Princess of Wales, 20 years after she was killed in a car crash.

Elizabeth Emanuel, co-designer of Diana's wedding dress, tweeted: "Thinking of the wonderful times we spent withDiana and the great joy she brought into our lives and all those who knew her."

She posted a photo of the Emanuels tending to the train ofDiana's bridal gown inside St Paul's Cathedral in 1981.

The princess's friend Rosa Monckton described her as a "truly extraordinary woman".

In an interview with The Times, Ms Monckton said: "She was everything to everybody. She broke down the walls. She busted the myth of being a fairytale princess.

"I think that given the life she had, when you think what she had to overcome, and all of this in the public eye, I think she was a truly extraordinary woman. Very damaged, very flawed, as we all are, but underneath it all this incredible resilience."

Diana's former head chef Darren McGrady recalled her caring side.

"When Princess Diana heard I had become a father she sent this note and flowers to the hospital," he tweeted. The handwritten message congratulated him on the "safe arrival of your little lady".

Diana's sons, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, have already paid tribute to their mother, visiting the floral tributes and pictures left at the gates of her former home, Kensington Palace.

The brothers toured the site on Wednesday and laid flowers on behalf of well-wishers who had gathered to see the royals.

They also met representatives of charities their mother supported and Harry told them her death was a tragedy for them - as they were preparing to work with the princess - as well as his family.

He said: "I can imagine for a lot of you it was like, 'right here we go, now we've got her, we've got the thirst, we've got the attention, now let's do something', then suddenly she's snapped away. If I can put it (this way), all of us lost somebody.''

Diana will also be remembered at east London's Mildmay Mission Aids hospital, which she visited regularly when it was a hospice caring for HIV patients.

The institution will hold a remembrance service and past members of staff will share their memories of Diana as will the hospital's patron, actress Linda Robson, and dancer Wayne Sleep, who famously performed with the princess.

Diana was a woman whose warmth, compassion and empathy for those she met earned her the description the "people's princess''.

Twenty years have passed since her death shocked the world but her appeal remains undiminished.

Fans of Diana, who was killed in a Paris car crash on August 31 1997, have gathered at Kensington Palace to mark the anniversary.

William and Harry have spoken candidly about their mother in the run-up to the 20th anniversary, describing the anguish they experienced and the grief they still feel.

Harry, interviewed for an ITV documentary, said: ''There's not a day that William and I don't wish that she was ... still around.

''And we wonder what kind of a mother she would be now, and what kind of a public role she would have, and what a difference she would be making.''

Former prime minister Tony Blair called Diana the ''people's princess'' on the day she died, and in a magazine interview with his former spin doctor Alastair Campbell, William echoed the words of his brother.

He said: ''I think she would have carried on, really getting stuck into various causes and making change.

''If you look at some of the issues she focused on, leprosy, Aids, landmines, she went for some tough areas. She would have carried on with that.''