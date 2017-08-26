WATCH: Hose reel fails as firefighters tackle Southsea garden blaze

Have your say

AN EXTRA two fire appliances had to be called to a house fire after the hose reel failed on a fire vehicle.

Southsea fire station originally sent a small fire vehicle to the scene in Waverley Road, Southsea at 12.30am on Thursday morning.

Video footage obtained by The News shows that the hose reel on the vehicle proved to be defective, with the fire in the opening garden of the property spreading.

Two fire appliances from the same station were then called with firefighters and their hose reels proved to be effective in tackling the flames, which were extinguished at around 2am.

Howard Watts, area manager, said: ‘We had several calls regarding a small fire in a garden in Waverley Road, Southsea and sent our small fires vehicle.

‘On arrival, our firefighters called for extra resources as the fire had spread.

‘We had a problem with the hose reel failing on the small fires vehicle. Fire engines were on the scene afterwards.’